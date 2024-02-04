Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Boosts Holdings in Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Epsilon Energy were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Epsilon Energy by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

EPSN opened at $4.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.34. The company has a market cap of $107.25 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.37. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

Epsilon Energy ( NASDAQ:EPSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.31 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 36.67% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Lovoi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $2,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,935.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Epsilon Energy news, Director John Lovoi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total value of $2,410,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Stabell acquired 245,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $1,181,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 324,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,565,217.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

