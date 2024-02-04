Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 3.1% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 5,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,198,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $812,000,000 after purchasing an additional 195,130 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 319,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of QQQ opened at $429.01 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $285.19 and a 52-week high of $430.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $406.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $382.45.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.