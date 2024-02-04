Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Has $124,000 Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. trimmed its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,370 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AM. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth $2,183,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 70.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 278,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 115,433 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the second quarter worth $117,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 45.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 55,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AM opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

