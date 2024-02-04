Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Corteva comprises about 1.9% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 234.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Union Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $53.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.26. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $64.98.

Corteva Announces Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.75%.

Insider Activity

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King bought 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Berenberg Bank downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Corteva from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.84.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

