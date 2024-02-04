Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. Invests $956,000 in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mplx in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter worth $86,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MPLX opened at $37.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $33.03 and a 12 month high of $39.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. Mplx had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPLX. StockNews.com raised Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mplx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.13.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

