MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC reduced its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $9,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 58.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI traded up $24.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1,772.90. The company had a trading volume of 304,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,368. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,063.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,800.09. The firm has a market cap of $89.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,631.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,417.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

