Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MTH. Seaport Res Ptn cut Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wedbush cut Meritage Homes from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Meritage Homes from $151.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $159.20.

Shares of NYSE:MTH opened at $150.62 on Wednesday. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $103.61 and a 1 year high of $179.68. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $164.70 and its 200 day moving average is $143.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.42%.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,251,240.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,300.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 717,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,090,000 after purchasing an additional 666,349 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,473,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 488,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,054,000 after purchasing an additional 350,204 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 6,472.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,316,000 after purchasing an additional 323,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 327.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,013,000 after purchasing an additional 269,054 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.48% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

