Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Trading 2.5% Higher

Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) shot up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.93 and last traded at $0.92. 200,007 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,869,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11.
Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 24.12% and a negative return on equity of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico.
