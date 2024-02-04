Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 55.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,632,631 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 3,093,715 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 0.9% of Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.34% of Meta Platforms worth $2,591,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total transaction of $26,272,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 65,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.50, for a total value of $26,272,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total value of $228,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,026,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 940,024 shares of company stock valued at $329,012,861. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $474.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $326.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.66 and a 12 month high of $485.96.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.54% and a net margin of 28.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $397.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $465.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $491.03.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

