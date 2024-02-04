Meter Governance Price Down 14.5% Over Last Week (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Meter Governance has a total market cap of $55.20 million and approximately $479,894.77 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meter Governance coin can now be purchased for $2.47 or 0.00005762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000048 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,983,218 coins and its circulating supply is 22,323,929 coins. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,983,218 with 22,323,929 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.46544853 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $519,827.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

