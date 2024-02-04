Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their target price on Methanex from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Methanex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Methanex from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Methanex by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Methanex by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Methanex by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Methanex by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 66,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEOH opened at $46.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.64. Methanex has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

