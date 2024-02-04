Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Reiterated by KeyCorp

KeyCorp restated their overweight rating on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $86.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $90.04.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.32%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $70,970,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,970,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 299,228 shares of company stock worth $24,593,271. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

