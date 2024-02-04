Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Edap Tms by 337.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,186,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 156,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 126,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 19,985 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 798,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 36,605 shares during the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EDAP. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Edap Tms from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Edap Tms Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ EDAP opened at $6.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Edap Tms S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.51.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 32.37% and a negative net margin of 37.67%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU), Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL), and Distribution Services (DIST).

