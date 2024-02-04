Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the first quarter worth $31,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Price Performance

MCO stock opened at $399.60 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $278.23 and a 52 week high of $403.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $382.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCO. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.36.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total value of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total transaction of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,266 shares of company stock worth $3,996,503. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

