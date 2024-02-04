Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after buying an additional 8,486,281 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,961,751,000 after buying an additional 3,459,390 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $190,270,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Stock Down 0.4 %

SBUX stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.43.

Read Our Latest Report on SBUX

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.