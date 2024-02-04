Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 621 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MKC shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $67.68 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.20 and a 200 day moving average of $72.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

