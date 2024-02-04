Milestone Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 81 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $491.92.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LMT opened at $425.97 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $102.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $442.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 79.91%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.79 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

