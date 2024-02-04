MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.93

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $2.08. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 35,569 shares traded.

MIND C.T.I. Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.

MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIND C.T.I.

MIND C.T.I. Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 216.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 27,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 182.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. 9.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, development, marketing, supports, implements, and operation of billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging.

