MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.93

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.93 and traded as high as $2.08. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.08, with a volume of 35,569 shares traded.
The stock has a market capitalization of $41.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.93.
MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. MIND C.T.I. had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 million during the quarter.
MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, development, marketing, supports, implements, and operation of billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging.
