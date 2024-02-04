Mizuho Boosts Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Price Target to $525.00

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $548.93.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $549.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 42.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $539.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $511.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.50. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $562.69.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.27%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roper Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

