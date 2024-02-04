Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.05.

MDLZ stock opened at $76.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $104.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.58.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

