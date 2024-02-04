Moody Aldrich Partners LLC Invests $220,000 in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gartner by 30.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,766,000 after buying an additional 364,128 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,532,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $469.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $389.92. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.60 and a 1-year high of $471.76. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $380.25.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 15,083 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.67, for a total value of $5,862,309.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 675,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,575,346.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,254.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

