Moors & Cabot Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYNA. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,271,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 64,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 40,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Synaptics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.91.

In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.83, for a total transaction of $93,553.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,816.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SYNA stock opened at $105.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.58. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $131.16.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $237.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.43 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

