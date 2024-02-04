Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $872,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $58.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.10.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.