Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $935,000 Stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,117 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Danaos were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Danaos by 45.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Danaos by 2.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,535 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Danaos by 1.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Danaos by 34.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Danaos by 3.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DAC. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Danaos in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Danaos Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE DAC opened at $74.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average is $69.13. Danaos Co. has a one year low of $51.19 and a one year high of $80.39.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $7.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $239.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.31 million. Danaos had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 59.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.11%.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

