Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of CMI opened at $244.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cummins in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.38.

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

