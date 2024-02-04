Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 4,816 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,109,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,722,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 31,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Manulife Financial by 35.6% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:MFC opened at $21.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.07. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 10.79%. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.