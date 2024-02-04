Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 1,245 Shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FCPI opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $299.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.56.

Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF Profile

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

