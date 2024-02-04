Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 5,833 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,833 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.44.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

