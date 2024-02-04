Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,031.12

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,031.12 ($25.82) and traded as high as GBX 2,325 ($29.56). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,265 ($28.79), with a volume of 14,052 shares traded.

Morgan Sindall Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,165.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,032.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,653.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.26.

About Morgan Sindall Group

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure segment provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.