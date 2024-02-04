Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Acquired by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,172 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 77.3% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $87.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.24. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $69.42 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.93, for a total value of $4,396,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,172,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,095,265. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morgan Stanley

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.