Mothercare (LON:MTC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.55

Shares of Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) and traded as high as GBX 7.85 ($0.10). Mothercare shares last traded at GBX 7.58 ($0.10), with a volume of 50,126 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.55. The firm has a market cap of £42.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand.

