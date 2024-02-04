Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.13.

Get Mplx alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MPLX

Mplx Price Performance

MPLX stock opened at $37.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Mplx has a 12-month low of $33.03 and a 12-month high of $39.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mplx will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is presently 89.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mplx

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 2.2% during the third quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Mplx by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Mplx by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Mplx by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Mplx by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,866 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mplx

(Get Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.