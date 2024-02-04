MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.00.

MSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $100.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $77.99 and a twelve month high of $105.77.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 56.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,590.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 260,079 shares of company stock valued at $25,391,780. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSC Industrial Direct

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSM. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Articles

