MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Given New $660.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $615.00 to $660.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Edward Jones began coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $584.21.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $593.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $547.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $530.54. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI has a 12 month low of $451.55 and a 12 month high of $617.39.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 103.00% and a net margin of 45.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSCI will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is 38.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in MSCI by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,855,000 after acquiring an additional 82,761 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in MSCI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,159,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in MSCI by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,653,000 after acquiring an additional 240,639 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,634,000 after acquiring an additional 30,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

