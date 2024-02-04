My DeFi Pet Trading Down 15% Over Last Week (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. My DeFi Pet has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $171,775.61 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for about $0.0374 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About My DeFi Pet

DPET is a token. It was first traded on April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,617,680 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire My DeFi Pet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

