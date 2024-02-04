National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Acquired by Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.

Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. National Fuel Gas accounts for about 2.7% of Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of National Fuel Gas worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,771,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,553,000 after acquiring an additional 892,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,631,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 2,307.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 727,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,773,000 after acquiring an additional 697,434 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,227,805 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,780,000 after acquiring an additional 671,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $46.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.79 and a 200-day moving average of $51.65. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $60.81.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.08 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.30%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

