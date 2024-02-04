National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Price Performance
Shares of NWLI stock opened at $483.10 on Wednesday. National Western Life Group has a 1-year low of $225.02 and a 1-year high of $488.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $482.72 and its 200 day moving average is $465.48. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.71.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 17.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About National Western Life Group
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than National Western Life Group
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/29 – 2/2
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.