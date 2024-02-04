Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NTKI) Trading Down 0.1%

Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NTKI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.69 and last traded at $18.76. Approximately 1,574 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 110% from the average daily volume of 751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.78.

Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19.

Get Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:NTKI – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.03% of Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF

The Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk-Managed Income ETF (NTKI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of stocks included in the Russell 2000 combined with an options collar. The fund seeks to generate current income with some downside protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nationwide Russell 2000 Risk Managed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.