Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) to Issue $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Navios Maritime Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 29.1% per year over the last three years. Navios Maritime Partners has a payout ratio of 1.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $13.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.5%.

Get Navios Maritime Partners alerts:

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $27.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.92. Navios Maritime Partners has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $29.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $323.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. Equities analysts forecast that Navios Maritime Partners will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMM. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 102.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 102,656 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 52,022 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 1,082.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 51.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 87,551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 29,616 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NMM

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.