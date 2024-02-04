Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nevro from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Nevro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Nevro from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Nevro by 174.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,012 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nevro by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 821 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Nevro by 26.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nevro by 63.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nevro stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. Nevro has a 52 week low of $13.98 and a 52 week high of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $103.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.87 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.22% and a negative return on equity of 33.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS systems.

