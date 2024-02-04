New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $13.00.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NYCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered New York Community Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush lowered New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.07.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NYCB opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.81, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 28.96% and a return on equity of 5.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.42%.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.