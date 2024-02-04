New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush cut shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.07.

New York Community Bancorp Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.03.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.56). New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 28.96%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.42%.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

