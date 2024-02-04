New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $5.76 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

New York Life Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 162,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after buying an additional 204,220 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.44.

BKR opened at $28.99 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $26.12 and a 52-week high of $37.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.23.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

