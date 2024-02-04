New York Life Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $251.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $231.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.41. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $255.80.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

