New York Life Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 785,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,002 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $103,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 7,359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total transaction of $94,769.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $143.54 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

