New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 2,126 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

New York Life Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,126 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 98.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,001,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863,544 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,361,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,729,000 after buying an additional 7,287,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,374,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 32.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,747,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,970,000. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of MNST opened at $55.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.37. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $47.13 and a 1 year high of $60.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,723. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 3,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $164,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

