New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 683 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 115.4% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.62.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total value of $1,809,884.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,256 shares in the company, valued at $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $195.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.00. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $196.18. The company has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

