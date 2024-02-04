New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN) versus TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Financial Comparison

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) and TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.4%. TPG RE Finance Trust pays out -73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.2% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of TPG RE Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A TPG RE Finance Trust 0 2 1 1 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for New York Mortgage Trust and TPG RE Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus target price of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 30.57%. Given TPG RE Finance Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TPG RE Finance Trust is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and TPG RE Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A TPG RE Finance Trust -22.06% -5.70% -1.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New York Mortgage Trust and TPG RE Finance Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust $215.37 million N/A N/A N/A N/A TPG RE Finance Trust $119.60 million 3.80 -$60.07 million ($1.30) -4.49

New York Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than TPG RE Finance Trust.

Summary

TPG RE Finance Trust beats New York Mortgage Trust on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About TPG RE Finance Trust

(Get Free Report)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc., a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.