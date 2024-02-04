NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 17,074 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $15,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 2,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 37,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Ryder System by 406.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,959.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,959.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,050,407. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ryder System from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Stephens lowered their price objective on Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

R opened at $117.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $119.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.64.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

