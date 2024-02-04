NewEdge Wealth LLC Acquires 25,946 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,478 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 25,946 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for approximately 1.0% of NewEdge Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,862,098 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,223,377,000 after purchasing an additional 229,776 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Adobe by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after buying an additional 1,471,861 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,762,185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,762,147,000 after buying an additional 301,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,029,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,561,859 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,326,092,000 after acquiring an additional 498,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of ADBE opened at $634.76 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.60 and a 1-year high of $638.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $603.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.75, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total transaction of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total value of $155,643.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,425 shares of company stock valued at $26,431,673 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.